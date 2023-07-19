Punjab: 1,432 villages in 19 districts affected by flood

CHANDIGARH: In order to save precious human lives and property Punjab government has been working tirelessly to normalise the situation created by floods in the state.



To speed up the relief operations in the state and as per the directions of CM Bhagwant Mann, 26,280 persons have been evacuated and taken to safe places.

A spokesperson informed that 1,432 villages have been affected by the flood till 8 am on July 18. A total of 155 relief camps are running in the state in which 3,828 people are staying.

Currently, 19 districts are affected by floods including Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar, Kapurthala, Patiala, Moga, Ludhiana, SAS Nagar, Jalandhar, Sangrur, SBS Nagar, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Mansa, Bathinda and Pathankot.

According to the report received by the revenue department from different districts, a total of 38 people have lost their lives due to floods in the state and 15 injured while 2 are still missing.

As per the information received from the animal husbandry department, a total of 2,198 animals treated and 7,243 animals vaccinated in the state.

Rescue teams of the department are working round the clock to provide treatment, supply feed, fodder and silage to the needy animals. Special flood relief camps are also being organised in affected districts.

On the other hand, the teams of the health department are working in the flood-affected areas with full attention. According to the spokesperson, 458 Rapid Response Teams (RRT) have been working at flood affected areas. The health department has set up 244 medical camps in the affected areas and the total number of OPDs is 8531.

He further informed that dry food packets are being continuously distributed in the flood affected areas. 21,971 dry food packets have been distributed in Rupnagar, 64000 in Patiala, 4000 in SAS Nagar, 5700 in SBS Nagar and 2200 in Fathegarh Sahib.