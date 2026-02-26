Pune Porsche accident: SC notice to Maharashtra govt on bail plea filed by key accused's father

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought a response from the Maharashtra government on a bail plea filed by the father of minor involved in the 2024 Pune Porsche accident case. On May 19, 2024, a 17-year-old boy, driving a Porsche, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, fatally knocked down two IT professionals in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area. A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan issued notice to the state government on the appeal filed by Vishal Agarwal challenging an order of the Bombay High Court which denied him bail. The matter has been posted for hearing on March 10. The high court had on December 16, 2025, rejected the bail plea of Agarwal and the other accused. On February 2, the top court granted bail to three accused while observing that parents are to be blamed for incidents involving juveniles, as they don't have control over their children.

The court allowed the bail, noting that the accused — Amar Santish Gaikwad (alleged middleman), Aditya Avinash Sood, and Ashish Satish Mittal (parents of two other juveniles in the car) -- had been in custody for 18 months. On January 23, the top court sought a response from the Maharashtra government on a plea filed by Gaikwad seeking bail. Earlier, on January 7, the top court sought a response from the Maharashtra government on pleas filed by two other accused seeking bail in the case. Sood and Mittal, aged 52 and 37, were arrested on August 19 last year, as their blood samples were used for tests in connection with two minors who were in the car along with the 17-year-old main accused at the time of the accident. The Bombay High Court had on December 16 last year rejected the bail pleas of eight accused, including Gaikwad, Sood, and Mittal. Earlier, an outrage was sparked after the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) granted bail to the minor accused on lenient terms – one of the conditions was writing a 300-word essay on road safety. The uproar led the Pune police to approach the JJB to review its decision. The board then modified the order and sent the juvenile to an observation home. In June, the high court ordered the release of the juvenile. While the juvenile involved in the case was released from an observation home, 10 accused, including his parents Vishal Agarwal and Shivani Agarwal, doctors Ajay Tawre and Shreehari Halnor, Sassoon Hospital's staffer Atul Ghatkamble, Sood, Mittal and Arun Kumar Singh, were sent to jail in the blood sample swapping case.