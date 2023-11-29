Pune: Ninety passengers on special train complain of food poisoning

As many as 90 passengers on board a special train between Chennai and Palitana suffered from food poisoning, Railway officials said on Wednesday.

Doctors attended to all the passengers at Pune Railway station in Maharashtra on Tuesday evening and provided them necessary treatment.

The train left for its onward journey after 50 minutes, they said.

The ‘Bharat Gaurav’ train was privately booked by a group for a religious function at Palitana in Gujarat, Central Railway’s chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure said.

The group had procured the food privately and it was not supplied by the Railways or the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), he said.

At Pune station, a team of doctors attended to all the passengers and provided them treatment on board, he said.