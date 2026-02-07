Pune: Military Engineering Services officials held by CBI

PUNE: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two officials of the Military Engineering Services (MES), Khadki, Pune, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a contractor in connection with the clearance of pending payments.



The two arrested officials are Sunil Nikam, Assistant Garrison Engineer, E/M-II, and Suresh Mhaske, Junior Engineer, E/M-II, who work with the Military Engineering Services at Khadki, Pune. The two were arrested after a trap was laid by the CBI on Thursday.

According to the CBI, a case was registered on February 3, on the complaint of a contractor who alleged that the two arrested officials demanded an undue advantage of Rs 6 lakh from him. The complainant holds a power of attorney for a private company and is working on the execution of contracts with the MES. Despite completing the assigned tasks and submitting the completion certificates, the two officials withheld the payments to pressurise the complainant to pay the bribe.

During the course of negotiations, the accused officials agreed to accept Rs 2 lakh as the first instalment of the bribe amount demanded.