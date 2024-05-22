Pune car crash: Father, pub staff remanded in custody

Pune: A sessions court here on Wednesday remanded the father of a 17-year-old juvenile allegedly involved in a car accident and two employees of a pub in police custody till May 24.



The teenage boy’s father, a real estate developer, and employees of Black Club pub Nitesh Shevani and Jayesh Gavkar, were produced before additional sessions judge S P Ponkshe.

The boy, before the accident, had allegedly consumed alcohol at the pub.

Police registered a case against the teenager’s father under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, and against the owner and employees of two bars which the boy had visited before Sunday’s accident for `serving alcohol to an underage person.’

Section 75 deals with “willful neglect of a child, or exposing a child to mental or physical illnesses,” while section 77 deals with supplying a child with intoxicating liquor or drugs.

The boy’s father was arrested from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The prosecution demanded police custody of seven days for the father and the other two, stating that the police wanted to investigate why the father allowed his son to drive the car which did not have a number plate.

They also need to investigate why the man absconded after a case was registered against the son. He had in his possession a simple no-frills mobile phone when arrested, and “the police need to investigate where are his other phones,” said the public prosecutor.

Seeking police custody for Jayesh Gavkar, employee at Hotel Black Club, the prosecution said they wanted to find out against whose membership the juvenile and his friends were given entry.

The driver of the Porsche who was with the juvenile at the time of the accident had offered to drive, but the boy declined the offer, the prosecution claimed.

After hearing arguments, the judge remanded the three accused in police custody till May 24.

The Juvenile Justice Board has issued a notice to the boy, asking him to appear before it on Wednesday, after police approached the board with a petition to review its bail order.

This comes after the Pune Police approached the board with a petition to review its bail order.

The board is expected to hear the revision petition at around 12 noon at its office in Yerawada area here.

The Pune Police had approached a sessions court challenging the bail order and seeking permission to allow them to treat the body as an adult saying the crime committed was “heinous”.

However, the court asked the police to approach the Juvenile Justice Board with a petition to review the order.

On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the accused juvenile along with his friends went to the two establishments between 9.30 pm and 1 am and allegedly consumed liquor, police had said.

While passing the order on Sunday, the board stated the Child-in-Conflict with Law (CCL) is released on bail on executing his personal bond and surety bond of Rs 7,500 with conditions that his parents shall take care of him and he will never get involved in offences in future.

It also directed him to visit the Regional Transport Office and study traffic rules, and submit a presentation to the board within 15 days.