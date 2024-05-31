Pune car crash: Cops seek juvenile’s father’s custody as part of blood sample swap probe

Pune: The Pune Police on Friday moved an application for the custody of the father of the juvenile who is accused of ramming his speeding Porsche in an inebriated state into a motorcycle in Kalyani Nagar area on May 19, resulting in two deaths.

Earlier in the day, the court of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) A A Pande remanded real estate developer Vishal Agarwal and his father (the minor’s grandfather) in judicial custody for 14 days over their roles in the alleged kidnapping and wrongful confinement of their driver, who as per police was in the car at the time of the crash. The juvenile’s father is an accused in the blood swap case along with two doctors of the Sassoon General Hospital.

According to the police, the driver was with the juvenile in the Porsche when the luxury car hit a two-wheeler killing two software engineers in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar area on May 19. The father-son duo allegedly threatened the driver to take the blame for the accident. They allegedly kidnapped him and illegally confined him to their house. The driver’s wife freed him from the servant quarter at the bungalow of the accused in the Vadgaon Sheri area.

The prosecution sought extension of police remand citing that there is a progress in the case with “recovery of the phone and a car used in the commission of crime”. It said their further custody was needed as the accused were not cooperating in the case.

After hearing both sides, the judge sent the accused to judicial custody for 14 days.

While the juvenile has been sent to an observation home till June 5, the case acquired a new dimension after police said his blood samples were swapped at the Sassoon General Hospital to show that he was not drunk at the time of the accident.