Pune: 50 students hospitalised

Pune: More than 50 students from a private coaching centre in Maharashtra’s Pune district have been hospitalised after they suffered from food poisoning, a police official said on Sunday. All are in a stable condition, he said.

The private centre in Khed taluka has provided boarding facilities to over 500 students. It offers coaching to students preparing for JEE and NEET, the senior official said.

After having dinner at the coaching centre on Friday night, more than 50 students complained of food poisoning symptoms like stomach

ache, vomiting and diarrhoea the next day.