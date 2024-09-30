Pune: 4 killed, 1 injured while unloading glass consignment

Pune: Four workers were killed and one was seriously injured when a glass consignment fell on them while they were unloading it from a vehicle at a glass manufacturing unit in Maharashtra’s Pune city on Sunday, officials said.



The incident took place at the unit located at Yevlewadi in Katraj area at around 1.30 pm, they said.

“We initially received a call that five to six workers were trapped while unloading glass stock at a glass manufacturing unit located in Katraj area. A team of fire brigade personnel was present at the site,” a fire official said.