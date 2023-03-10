Pulwama terror attack widows removed from Jaipur protest site

Jaipur: Rajasthan police early Friday removed the widows of the three CRPF jawans killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack from the protest site outside Congress leader Sachin Pilot’s house here and shifted them to hospitals near their respective residential areas.

BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena, who was on his way to Chomu town to meet one of the widows, was stopped by police mid-way. He alleged he was manhandled and detained by them.

Meena was admitted to a government hospital in Govindgarh after the incident and later referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur owing to his health.

“The police tried to kill me, but I was saved by the blessings of the widows of martyrs, the youth, the unemployed and the poor. I am hurt. I have been referred to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur from Govindgarh hospital,” Meena said in a tweet.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and former minister Arun Chaturvedi met Meena at the hospital.

On Friday morning, Meena went to SEZ police station, where the supporters of the three widows were initially kept, and said the government will not be able to suppress their voice.

“Why is the government so afraid of 3 women warriors that the police picked them up overnight. Don’t know where they have been taken? The women are only pleading to meet the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ji. Why is the chief minister so nervous to hear them?” Meena told reporters.