Puducherry: Brief clash between BJP, Cong workers

Puducherry: Groups of BJP and Congress workers were clashing in a booth in Mannadipet Assembly Constituency during the polling on Thursday, police sources said.



Due to the incident, tension prevailed briefly in the booth located in Tirukanoor village.

When a group of BJP workers were standing near a polling booth, those belonging to the Congress objected to their presence there and said that only voters can be present there.

Heated arguments ensued between those groups, and they started attacking each other.

Police intervened and dispersed the crowd using canes and restored normalcy. Polling was not disrupted, the police source said.

Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam (BJP) is seeking reelection from Mannadipet constituency, T P R Selvam, former Deputy Speaker of Puducherry Assembly is contesting on Congress ticket.