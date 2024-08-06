Public will not be fooled by BJP, defeat in Haryana certain: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda stated that the Lok Sabha election results have deflated the BJP’s balloon, which was inflated by fake surveys, propaganda, and events. He asserted that the public has clearly indicated they will not fall for the BJP’s illusions and will not rest until the current government is removed from Haryana.



Hooda was addressing the Congress’ ‘Dhanyawadi Karyakarta Sammelan’ held in Palwal on Monday. He was accompanied by many senior party leaders, including Haryana Congress President Chaudhary Udaibhan, senior leader Karan Singh Dalal, and Chaudhary Israel. During the conference, former minister Harsh Chaudhary, who served as an MLA from Hathin for two terms, joined the Congress after leaving the JJP. Along with him, about 20 leaders and hundreds of workers also switched from the BJP and JJP to the Congress. Hooda and Chaudhary Udaibhan welcomed the new members and assured them of full respect. They also thanked the public for supporting Congress in the Lok Sabha elections and praised the workers for their efforts. In his address, Hooda highlighted the Congress government’s achievements in Palwal, noting that it had been made a district and saw many development projects, including the construction of a modern secretariat.

He continued, “The government did not lay any new railway lines, build any major universities or hospitals, complete or start any new medical colleges, set up any large industries, or install any power plants. Yet, this government has plunged the state into a debt of Rs 4.5 lakh crore. Today, no new industries or investments are coming to the state, resulting in a lack of new employment opportunities.” Hooda said, “More than two lakh posts are vacant in government departments, but permanent jobs are being abolished through schemes like Agniveer and Kaushal Nigam.”