Public welfare is the basis of religion: Yogi

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday heard grievances of 300 people at Gorakhnath Temple here and said public welfare is the “basis of religion.”



Adityanath heard the problems and grievances of the people during Janata Darshan’ at Gorakhnath Temple for the third day and assured them of satisfactory redressal of all their issues on a priority basis.

The chief minister reached Gorakhpur on Friday to participate in the ritual of the consecration of the new idols at the temple and attended the Janata Darshan

Adityanath also visited the Gorakhnath Temple located in Chowk Bazar of Maharajganj district.

Addressing the people in Maharajganj, he said that public welfare is the basis of religion. The work of religion should be combined with duty, only then the objectives and plans of a person or the government would be fulfilled.

Most of the people who attended Janata Darshan in Gorakhpur on Monday sought financial help for the treatment of serious diseases.

Adityanath instructed officials to complete an estimate of the cost of the treatment and submit it to the government at the earliest so that adequate funds could be released for the same.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been providing financial support to the sick regularly, through the Chief Minister Discretionary Fund for their treatment, since he took over in 2017.