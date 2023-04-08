Public service sole goal of state govt: Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the aim of the state government is only public service and in the last eight and a-half-years, many public welfare works have been done by bringing radical changes in the system.



The chief minister, while addressing a programme in Delhi late Friday night, was giving information about the public welfare policies of the government. “The 2.45 crore population of the state is our family and taking care of them is our topmost priority. We are experimenters and have learned this quality from Prime Minister Narendra Modi that one should never hold back from doing any new experiment,” he added.

He said that implementation of e-tendering system in Panchayati Raj institutions will give long-term benefits and it has also garnered appreciation from the public during the recent visit to Bhiwani.

The CM said that the state government has made Parivar Pehchan Patra, through which the data of every family and its members is available with the government. “The real meaning of PPP is protection of poor people. We are working for the welfare of poor and needy,” he added.

Taking a dig at the opposition, Khattar said that the previous governments used to come up with schemes, but instead of those who were the real beneficiaries, influential persons used to take the benefits of such schemes. “But the present state government is providing benefits of every scheme to the eligible beneficiaries,” he said.

He further said that the opposition should not indulge in petty politics.