Public service is government’s core responsibility, says CM Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini directed Administrative Secretaries to ensure that all pending citizen-centric services of their respective departments are fully onboarded onto the Auto Appeal System (AAS) by December 25, observed as Good Governance Day, so that the public can avail services in a timely and efficient manner.

The Chief Minister was chairing a review meeting here today to assess the progress of the Auto Appeal System.

He emphasised the need for stronger integration among departments operating multiple portals to enable seamless data access and timely service delivery to citizens.

He further instructed that services linked to Government of India portals should also be onboarded onto the AAS at the earliest, in coordination with the concerned central departments, to ensure full implementation of the system by Good Governance Day.

The CM also directed all Administrative Secretaries to regularly monitor the citizen-centric services of their respective departments. He stressed that accountability must be established for every officer and employee at the field level to ensure timely delivery of all services.

He added that serving the public is the foremost responsibility of any government and its administrative machinery, and therefore, easy access to citizen-centric services must be ensured.