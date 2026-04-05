Public participation reflects growing trust in honest, clean politics: CM Mann

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday reaffirmed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government’s development push, inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of projects worth several crores in Moga, even as he outlined a governance model centred on infrastructure expansion, farmer security, and administrative reform.



At a state-level event, Chief Minister Mann said the overwhelming public participation reflected growing trust in honest and clean politics, asserting that from upgrading over 47 km of key road networks and strengthening urban infrastructure to launching power projects worth ₹18.80 crore and rolling out the

Takseem campaign from April 13, the government is delivering tangible change on the ground.

He emphasised that the AAP government is committed to procuring every grain of farmers’ wheat, ensuring no producer is left at the mercy of arhtiyas, while steadily advancing towards making Punjab a frontrunner state in the country through a development model that connects every village and city.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of several development projects in Moga,

Bhagwant Mann asserted that the traditional parties have repeatedly betrayed the people of Punjab.

“People of Punjab can never forgive Akalis as they have not only ruined Punjab and its people but have also disrespected the Guru and Gurbani,” he said.