Public participation necessary in development projects: CM Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that public participation is necessary in development projects of the state. He said this while interacting with the prominent citizens of Sonipat Lok Sabha constituency here on Friday.



The Chief Minister has started this initiative of meeting the prominent citizens of the Lok Sabha Constituencies with the view to have a first hand progress report of various development projects and schemes in the constituencies and to know the requirement of the people of the area for launching new projects. As a part of this initiative, earlier, the Chief Minister has interacted with the prominent people of Ambala Lok Sabha constituency.

In the four-hour-long interaction, the Chief Minister sought feedback regarding ongoing development works and projects to be launched in the area. The Chief Minister said that it is the prime duty of prominent citizens to have an eye on the ongoing schemes so as to ensure the benefits of schemes should reach the actual beneficiaries in a time-bound manner. This would also help in checking the pilferage.

He said that earlier the land was acquired for the announced projects but the project got delayed due to the litigation. For solving such problems, the state government has now launched the e-Bhoomi Portal to ensure transparency in land deals for development projects in the State. Its objective is to prevent the forced sale of land by the farmers and to involve the landowners in decision-making while earmarking the sites for development projects in the state.