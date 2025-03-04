Public harassment in name of agitation should be avoided: Punjab CM to farmers

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday categorically said that his doors are always open for talks with the farmers but inconvenience and harassment of the general public in the name of agitation should be avoided.

Interacting with the farmers during a meeting at Punjab Bhawan, the Chief Minister said that the government is always ready to resolve the issues pertaining to various sections of society through negotiations, so the trouble to the common man through rail or road blockades must be avoided. He said that such action causes problems to the general people due to which they turn against the agitators thereby creating discord in the society. Mann said that unfortunately, the common man has to suffer a lot due to such protests, which is totally unwarranted and undesirable.

He said that although protest is a democratic right of the farmers, but they should also think that it is bringing huge loss to the state. He said that the businesses of traders and industrialists have been ruined due to frequent road and rail blocks.

Mann made a fervent appeal to the farmers to avoid such tactics that create discord among the society.

He also said that although the state government is solidly with the farmers, but all the demands of the food growers are concerned with the Union government. However, he said that due to the frequent protests by the farmers’ unions, Punjab and Punjabis have to face the heat. Citing an example, Mann said that due to the blockade of roads, daily thousands of people have to suffer.

The Chief Minister urged the farmers to refrain from creating inconvenience to the common man through their protests as it disrupts the daily routine of people. He said that the rail and road blockages do not have any impact on the Union government but the life of the common man is adversely affected by it.

The Chief Minister also claimed that the Union government is meeting out step motherly treatment to the farmers of the state, adding that he had always flagged the issues of farmers before the Centre. However, he said that the Central government have not paid heed to any of the issues being faced by the farmers of the state.