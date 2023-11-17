‘Public disappointed with BJP manifesto for Raj polls’

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday that the BJP’s manifesto for the upcoming state Assembly polls has no substance and the public has been greatly disappointed by it.



Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda released his party’s “Sankalp Patra” for the November 25 polls here on Thursday with promises, such as LPG cylinders for Rs 450 each to the Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries, 2.5 lakh government jobs in five years and increasing the financial assistance to farmers under the PM-Kisan scheme, among others.

Asked about the saffron party’s manifesto, Gehlot told reporters at the airport here, ‘There is nothing new. According to me, they did not even do homework.’

He said the plans that the Congress government has already implemented or the guarantees that have been promised by the ruling party in the desert state have been written in a twisted manner in the BJP’s manifesto.