Public agitation over guard rails to prevent trespassing on Sealdah Division tracks

kolkata: Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways, will make a day-long visit to Assam on Friday to launch several initiatives for the enhancement of connectivity and promotion of infrastructure development in the state.

A public agitation erupted on the Shantipur-Krishnanagar line in the Sealdah Division of Eastern Railway (ER) on Thursday in protest of the installation of vertical guard rails aimed at curbing trespassing.

The protest, which occurred between 5:16 pm and 5:43 pm, saw around 700 people demanding the removal of these barriers at unauthorised trespassing points.

The Sealdah Division has long contended with the issue of trespassing, which poses significant risks to railway operations, as well as public safety. Recently, the division intensified efforts to prevent trespassing on the Shantipur-Krishnanagar line. This includes constructing barriers at vulnerable spots like level crossings and stations, alongside effective fencing along the tracks. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has also increased patrols, apprehending and prosecuting offenders.

A special drive was initiated along the Shantipur-Krishnanagar line to address the surge in trespassing. This included installing vertical guard rails on both sides of the tracks to block unauthorised access.

However, protesters on Thursday expressed frustration over the newly installed guard rails, accusing railway authorities of causing inconvenience to the local community. They detained an inspection car carrying senior officials, including Sumit Sarkar, additional general manager (AGM) of ER, and Deepak Nigam, divisional railway manager (DRM) of Sealdah, demanding immediate removal of the barriers.

In light of the incident, railway authorities have reiterated the importance of adhering to safety regulations, emphasising that trespassing is a serious offence.