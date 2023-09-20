PSU workers that made Chandrayaan-3 launch pad parts to hold protest in Delhi today

At a time when Trinamool Congress has claimed that ISRO scientists are not getting salaries, over 100 employees, including engineers, of the Ranchi-based PSU Heavy Engineering Corporation (HEC), which manufactured parts of Chandrayaan 3 launching pad, left for Delhi with cut-out replicas of the lunar mission to stage a demonstration on September 21 to protest against non-disbursal of salaries for 18 months.

It has reportedly come to light that the workers of the PSU will gather at Jantar Mantar Road in Delhi on September 21 for a demonstration.

They allegedly have not received salaries for 18 months.

The HEC workers and engineers claimed that they had constructed several parts of the second launching pad of the ISRO used for Chandrayaan-3 mission.

According to the Union members of the PSU, they have received support from MPs of several political parties.

TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar is learnt to have remarked in the Parliament on Wednesday that women scientists at ISRO are not getting their salaries.

She also has reportedly claimed that women scientists at IIT Kharagpur have also succumbed to the same fate.

However, she was countered by the Union Minister of Earth Sciences, Kiren Rijiju who called her remarks misleading and unfounded.

Recently, TMC MLA Aroop Biswas had cited media reports to claim in the state assembly that ISRO scientists, who have made the nation proud with the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, are not getting salaries regularly for the last 17 months.

However, no confirmation could be sought from TMC presently as to whether it will back the HEC protests at Jantar Mantar Road.