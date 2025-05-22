PSTCL gets new Director (Technical)

Patiala: The Punjab government has appointed Sanjeev Kumar Sood as the new Director (Technical) of PSTCL. A seasoned professional in the power sector, Sood brings with him over 34 years of rich experience in key areas of electricity transmission and distribution in Punjab.

Sood began his professional journey with the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, where he served for two years before transitioning to the state power sector. Since then, he has steadily risen through the ranks, holding a variety of crucial technical and leadership positions at both Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and PSTCL.

In 2022, he was promoted to Chief Engineer (CE), a position he held for nearly three years. During this tenure, he spearheaded the commissioning of 400 kV substations at Dhanasu and Ropar, and was instrumental in reviving critical 220 kV projects at Sherpur (GIS) and Budhladha (AIS).

As Superintending Engineer (SE) from 2018 to 2022, he played a pivotal role in transmission system design, including the successful execution of Punjab’s first 66 kV monopole line. In addition, he made significant contributions to organizational restructuring and initiated refresher training programs for distribution engineers, enhancing workforce efficiency.