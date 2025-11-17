PSPCL takes another initiative to curb power theft

Patiala: Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has taken another important step to effectively curb incidents of power theft in the state.

The corporation has appealed to the general public to cooperate in providing any information related to power theft confidentially to the PSPCL administration. Under this new initiative, people can now use a special mobile number to report power theft: 96461-75770.

This number is directly under the Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD), PSPCL. Information can be reported by making a direct call or sending a WhatsApp message to this number. PSPCL guarantees 100 per cent confidentiality of the identity of the informant. Under no circumstances will the name of the informant be disclosed. This number is being monitored directly by the top administration (CMD), which will ensure prompt action.

A PSPCL spokesperson stated, Power theft not only causes financial loss to the corporation, but it also leads to disruptions in power supply for general consumers. We appeal to every citizen of the state to support us in this campaign so that power theft can be eradicated from the root and all consumers can receive an uninterrupted power supply.