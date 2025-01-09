PSA office hosts expert consultation to refine DEIA framework for STEMM fields

New Delhi: The Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India organised an expert consultation today (January 8, 2025) chaired by Dr Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary, Office of PSA at Vigyan Bhawan Annexe, New Delhi.

The consultation was held to conceptualise and discuss a draft Self-Assessment and Reporting Framework (SARF) on ‘Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEIA) in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Medicine (STEMM)’ developed by the Office of PSA. The lack of disaggregated data based on comprehensive DEIA indicators is identified as one of the key barriers to evidence-driven policymaking, especially in STEMM fields. The DEIA-SARF is an attempt to assess and collate the existing DEIA-related efforts and the current state of play in Indian STEMM-related organisations with the help of 5 overarching parameters. The consultation was envisaged as a brainstorming session, involving experts from academia, think tanks, civil society, industry and government.