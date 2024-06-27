Provide employment by releasing funds of urban job guarantee scheme: Gehlot to Rajasthan CM

Jaipur: Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot urged the BJP government in Rajasthan to provide employment to the urban poor by releasing funds of the job guarantee scheme passed by his government. Employment of lakhs of urban families is being affected as funds for the scheme are being withheld, the Congress leader said.

In a post on X, Gehlot said, "Our government made the Rajasthan Minimum Income Guarantee Act, under which 125 days of employment was ensured through MGNREGA in villages, and Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme in cities, and a minimum pension of Rs 1,000 was ensured to the elderly, persons with disabilities and single women with a provision of 15 per cent rise every year." Even though the government has changed, due to this law, today, the benefit of 15 per cent annual increase in pension is being transferred to more than 88 lakh beneficiaries by the BJP government of Rajasthan, he said. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma transferred the increased amount under the Social Security Pension Scheme at a function held in Jhunjhunu.

Gehlot said that the state government has stopped releasing funds for the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme, which is part the minimum income guarantee law, due to which "employment of lakhs of urban needy families is getting affaffected" Provide employment to those families by releasing funds for the scheme, he posted on X.