Protests over Foreset survey of land leased privately in Rishikesh, residents say they have nowhere to go

Rishikesh: Residents in Rishikesh expressed anger on Monday over the Forest Department's survey of 2,866 acres of government forest land leased to private individuals, which blocked railway tracks and led to stone pelting at officials and police personnel. A resident said, "We request not to be troubled. Boards shouldn't be placed outside our plots. We have spent our life savings to purchase these homes. Where will we take our children? Has the government been asleep till now? Did the municipal council officers not know that houses were being built here?" Bapugram Councillor Ravindra Rana added, "The action is being taken under the Supreme Court's orders. The Supreme Court has made its Chief Secretary a party to the case. The government is doing its job. The local people are protesting in a 'Gandhivadi' manner... The Chief Minister is also concerned about this sudden incident..." The protests followed orders by the Supreme Court of India, which had taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged illegal grabbing of approximately 2,866 acres of forest land in Uttarakhand, criticising state authorities for being "silent spectators". The land, initially leased to private entities such as the Pashu Lok Seva Samiti near Rishikesh, has reportedly been encroached upon, raising concerns over environmental degradation and irregularities. The Supreme Court directed an immediate inquiry, a freeze on land transactions, and the Forest Department to take possession of vacant land.

Key directives include the formation of a committee by top state officials to investigate the matter; a prohibition on selling, encumbering, or creating third-party rights in the disputed land; a ban on construction; and the Forest Department's possession of all vacant disputed land. A compliance report is due by January 5, 2026. Following the protests on Monday, heavy security was deployed to disperse the crowd and restore normalcy. Despite repeated requests from police and Forest Department officials, the protesters did not clear the highway or railway tracks. Given the sensitivity of the matter, the Senior Superintendent of Police visited the site late at night, reviewed the situation, and gathered information from on-duty officers to ensure law and order was maintained. The Forest Department continues its survey under strict supervision in compliance with the Supreme Court's directives, while authorities remain deployed in the area to prevent further disturbances.