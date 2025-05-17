Protests erupt in UP over SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav’s remarks on IAF officer Vyomika Singh

Moradabad: Protests erupted across Moradabad and several other districts in Uttar Pradesh following alleged casteist remarks made by Samajwadi Party general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav against Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, a key officer in India’s Operation Sindoor. Outraged over the comments, members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) staged demonstrations and submitted a police complaint demanding legal action.

The VHP’s central executive member Raj Kamal Gupta lodged a formal complaint at the Civil Lines police station, accusing Yadav of making caste-based comments targeting Wing Commander Singh. Gupta called for immediate registration of an FIR and strict action against the SP leader, terming the remarks deeply offensive to India’s armed forces.

The controversy stems from remarks made by Yadav during a media interaction at the residence of Bilari SP MLA Mohammad Fahim Irfan. In his statement, Yadav described Wing Commander Singh as a “Jatav from Haryana”, Colonel Sofia Qureshi as a “Muslim”, and Air Marshal AK Bharti as a “Yadav from Purnia”. He said that the success of Operation Sindoor was the result of efforts by PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak – Backward, Dalit, Minority) officers, questioning the BJP’s attempt to claim credit for the military operation.

The backlash intensified as the All India Ambedkar Yuvak Sangh submitted a memorandum to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate addressed to the President of India. The memorandum demanded strict action against political leaders who seek to divide soldiers on the basis of caste and religion.

“Soldiers serve the country without bias and often lay down their lives for national security. Making casteist or communal comments about such brave personnel not only insults their sacrifice but also weakens national unity,” the memorandum stated. It also condemned a controversial statement made earlier by BJP Minister Vijay Shah in Madhya Pradesh, terming it divisive.

Yadav, while defending his stance, questioned the Central government’s handling of military operations and ceasefire negotiations. He also called upon the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister to sack Vijay Shah and expel him from the BJP.