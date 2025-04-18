Protests disrupt train services on Sealdah South Section for second day

Kolkata: Suburban train services on the Sealdah division’s south section were disrupted for the second consecutive day on Thursday, as male commuters protested against the increased allocation of ladies’ coaches in EMU (Electric Multiple Unit) trains.

Thursday’s agitation focused on the Baruipur–Diamond Harbour section, with demonstrators blocking tracks at multiple points. Services were stalled at Uttar Radhanagar Halt from 6:26 am to 9:16 am and at a level crossing near Hotar between 8:40 am and 9:17 am. At Dhamua, protestors threw banana leaves onto overhead wires, while disruptions also occurred at Magrahat. Train movement gradually resumed and returned to normal by 9:42 am.

In total, 15 local trains were cancelled due to the agitation, causing major inconvenience to commuters during peak hours. On Wednesday, a similar protest took place on the Baruipur–Lakshmikantapur route, affecting services at Dakshin Barasat, Dhapdhapi, and Mathurapur Road. Seventeen trains were cancelled that day.

Previously, each 12-coach EMU had two ladies’ coaches—one at either end. Under the revised allocation, half of the third coach at both ends has also been reserved for women. Railway officials clarified that this adjustment does not reduce space for general passengers.

Deepak Nigam, Divisional Railway Manager of Sealdah, explained, “Earlier, nine-coach EMUs had two coaches reserved for women and seven for general use. With the introduction of 12-coach trains, three are now reserved for women, based on passenger statistics indicating that over 25 per cent of daily suburban commuters are female.” He added that the decision was also driven by increasing demand from women passengers for more reserved accommodation.

Addressing the protests, Nigam added, “We are making every effort to reason with commuters and help them understand that the decision is based on statistics and is not discriminatory in any way.”

He further noted that many passengers tend to crowd near the end coaches, leaving the middle ones underutilised.