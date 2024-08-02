Protests cause second-day disruption on Sealdah-Diamond Harbour line

Kolkata: Train services were disrupted once more in the Sealdah-Diamond Harbour section on Thursday due to protests against delayed trains. The issue, which had already led to significant disruptions the previous day, saw a fresh wave of agitation. On Wednesday, passengers had staged blockades at Diamond Harbour and Mograhat Railway Stations, severely impacting commuter convenience.

On Thursday, around 40 to 50 people gathered on the tracks at Diamond Harbour Station at approximately 10:00, blocking train movement. A local train from Diamond Harbour to Sealdah, scheduled to depart soon, was halted by the obstruction. The protesters claimed that frequent delays in this section were causing significant problems for commuters.

Eastern Railway (ER) dismissed these claims, stating that the Thursday blockade was unjustified and that all trains were running on time. ER officials suggested that the obstruction was an intentional attempt to disrupt normal operations. The blockade was cleared by 10:30, allowing services to resume.

The previous day’s blockades also created chaos. At 06:00 on Wednesday, hundreds of passengers at Diamond Harbour station had taken to the tracks, demanding action over recurring delays. A similar blockade occurred at Mograhat Station, with both disruptions ending by 10:30 and 10:55, respectively, following intervention from senior

ER officials.