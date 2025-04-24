Protests, candle light marches across nation

New Delhi/Srinagar: A wave of protests swept Jammu and Kashmir and other states on Wednesday against the Pahalgam massacre, with political parties as well as religious and social organisations asserting that such acts were against Islamic teachings and calling for unity in the face of the challenge posed by terrorists and their backers.

Slogans against Pakistan were raised, its effigies and flags were burnt as the anger over the killing of innocents spilled onto streets, while candlelight marches were taken out by people from all walks of life to express solidarity with the victims. In Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a candlelight vigil at Jantar Mantar while the Congress’ youth wing held a candle march at its Raisina Road office. At Jawaharlal Nehru University, all major student unions -- the RSS-backed ABVP, Congress-affiliated NSUI, and the left-leaning AISF -- came together for a joint candle march inside the campus to condemn the attack.

Members of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) take part in a candlelight vigil to pay respects and demand justice for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, at Jantar Mantar,

Kashmir observed a shutdown against the terror act in the Valley for the first time in 35 years as political parties, cutting across ideological differences, denounced the killings.

The iconic clock tower popularly known as ‘Ghanta Ghar’ in Srinagar became the centre of protests as political parties including NC and PDP took out marches from their office which culminated at the historic square at Lal Chowk.

At least 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in the terror attack on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Palagam, with some eyewitnesses claiming that they were targeted for being non-Muslims.

The Jammu region also witnessed massive anti-Pakistan protests where the participants burnt effigies of Pakistan and raised slogans demanding a fitting reply to the neighbouring country, terrorists and their supporters in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Punjab units of BJP and Congress held separate protests in Chandigarh.

In Punjab’s Ludhiana, an effigy of terrorism was burnt by Muslims in the city outside the historic Jama Masjid. Shahi Imam of Punjab, Maulana Muhammad Usman Rahmani Ludhianvi, who was leading the protest, strongly condemned the terrorist attack and called it cowardly and a shameful act.

In Himachal Pradesh, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur participated in a protest held in Kullu. Similar protests were also held across the state.

In Shimla, the protest was led by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) outside the DC office. In Mandi, students under the banner of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held a demonstration demanding strict action against the terrorists.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal organised protests in several other states including Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

In Uttar Pradesh, several organisations including Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha and AIMIM took out protest marches. In a separate protest, workers of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by City President Manmohan Gama, held a demonstration and burnt effigies of Pakistan’s Prime Minister.

In Lucknow, people took part in a candlelight march from Ghantaghar to Rumi Gate to pay respects to the victims.