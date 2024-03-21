Protest will continue until demands are met: Farmer leader Pandher

Chandigarh: Farmers camping at the two border points of Punjab and Haryana, will continue their agitation till their demands are met, said farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Thursday.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mukti Morcha are spearheading the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP). The protesting farmers from Punjab have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points since February 13, when security forces stopped them from marching towards Delhi.

“It (our protest) will continue in a peaceful manner till our demands are met,” Pandher said.

He clarified that the protest remains unrelated to the newly enforced model code of conduct for general elections. We are keeping our agenda of farmers and farm labourers before the people, he said. Meanwhile, Haryana security personnel persist in deployment at Shambhu and

Khanauri border points with heavy barricades.