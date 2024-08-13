Protest in Kolkata over ‘assault’ of Bengal workers in Odisha

Kolkata: A demonstration was held outside the Utkal Bhawan in Central Kolkata against the alleged assault of migrant labourers from West Bengal in Odisha.

Armed with placards, around 200 members of Bangla Pokkho shouted slogans against the “assault” of migrant labourers in the neighbouring state on the pretext that they were Bangladeshis. “We are a peace-loving community but attacks on migrant workers from West Bengal are taking place in Odisha. If the attacks don’t stop in the next 24 hours, we will be forced to launch a bigger movement,” said Bangla Pokkho’s general secretary Garga Chatterjee.

A spokesperson of the outfit said that a senior Odisha government official promised them that they would do whatever was needed to stop such attacks and take action against those involved. “We are for peaceful co-existence. Our CM has also taken up the issue with the Odisha government. We hope it will work,” Chatterjee said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke to Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday and urged him to look into such incidents.