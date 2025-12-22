Protest held in Kolkata condemning murder of Dipu Chandra Das in B’desh

Kolkata: Bengali activist group Banglapokkho on Saturday staged a protest near the Bangladesh High Commission in Beckbagan area condemning the gruesome murder of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh.

On Saturday afternoon activists of Baglapokkho gathered near the Bangladesh High Commission and started shouting slogans demanding justice. Due to the demonstration, traffic movement became slower and congestion had taken place. After a few hours, the protest was withdrawn and normal traffic movement resumed. The protestors demanded that the Indian government should immediately stop all commercial and diplomatic ties with Bangladesh in response to the violence.

It may be mentioned that Das, a garment factory worker was burnt alive by a mob at Bhaluka in Mymensingh.