Protest against Waqf Act: Owaisi, AIMPLB urge people to switch off lights on Apr 30 for 15 mins

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday urged people to switch off lights in their houses between 9 PM and 9.15 PM on April 30 as part of a protest called by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Speaking to the media, the Hyderabad Lok Sabha member said the Act violates the Constitution of India, particularly the fundamental rights, and interferes with the functioning of Waqf Boards. "So I appeal to all of you to turn off the lights in your homes tomorrow from 9 PM to 9.15 PM to send a message to the Narendra Modi government that the Waqf Amendment Law is a violation of the Constitution of India, especially of fundamental rights," he said.

Addressing a public meeting organised by the AIMPLB at Darussalam--the AIMIM headquarters--on April 20, Owaisi said protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act would continue until it is withdrawn. The AIMPLB had earlier announced an action plan for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh under the 'Save Waqf, Save Constitution' campaign. The campaign includes a blackout protest, round-table meetings, women’s public gatherings, human chain protests, sit-ins, and public meetings. A central sit-in protest will be held in Hyderabad on June 1, the AIMPLB said in a release.