Protecting Constitution is India’s primary battle: Rahul Gandhi

Wayanad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday emphasised that the primary struggle in the country today is to protect and preserve the Constitution.

He said the Constitution of the country was not written with hatred, but with humility and love.

“The main fight in the country today, that is taking place, is the fight for the Constitution of our country. The protection that we get, the greatness of our country, all emerged from the Constitution,” the Lok Sabha MP said while addressing a corner meeting in Mananthavady here as part of the campaign for his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Priyanka is the Congress candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election.

“The Constitution was not written with anger or with hatred. It was written by the people who fought the British, the people who had suffered, who spent years and years and years in jail. And they wrote the Constitution with humility, with love and with affection,” he said.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha pointed out that this is a fight between love and hatred.

“A fight between confidence and insecurity. And if you truly want to win this fight, then you must help by removing anger from your heart, by removing hatred from your heart, and replacing them with love, humility and compassion,” he told the gathering.

Rahul Gandhi highlighted the qualities of her sister and shared nostalgic memories of their childhood.

He also said it was the first time he is seeking votes for his sister, who has campaigned for him, and their parents earlier.

“She is the person who went and hugged the girl who was implicated in my father’s (Rajiv Gandhi) assassination. She said to me after she came back after meeting Nalini, she went emotional and then she said to me that I’m feeling bad for her,” Rahul Gandhi recalled.

“That is the training that she has received. And to me, this is the type of politics that needs to be done in India. Not the politics of hatred, but politics of love and affection.”