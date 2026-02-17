Prosperity through cooperation: 54 lakh farmers become self-reliant through MPACS

Lucknow: The Yogi government’s MPACS (Multipurpose Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society) membership mega campaign is delivering wide-ranging results in strengthening the cooperative-based rural economy of the state. Through this campaign, nearly 54 lakh farmers have joined the cooperative framework and moved toward self-reliance. The government’s focus is to connect people with MPACS to ensure affordable financial and agricultural services in rural areas.

Under a special drive by Yogi government, farmers were provided crop loans at low interest rates, along with high-quality seeds and fertilizers. This has helped reduce cultivation costs and boost agricultural production. To integrate the rural economy with the formal banking system, more than 2 lakh new accounts have been opened in district cooperative banks, with deposits totaling approximately ₹550 crore. Additionally, ₹110 crore was mobilized as share capital through member participation, bringing the total flow of funds in the cooperative system to ₹660 crore. This has enhanced credit availability in villages and eased access to services for small farmers.

To modernize the cooperative framework, the Yogi government has fully digitized the membership process. Digital portals and mobile-based registration facilities have now been introduced for joining MPACS, enabling rural residents to access registration and other services close to home.

For the first time in the country, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the MPACS membership mega campaign. Conducted in two phases, the first phase began in September 2023 and saw large-scale enrollment of new members. The second phase was launched in September 2025, further accelerating the campaign.

Strengthening cooperative institutions is a key priority of the Yogi government. A QR code based digital payment system has been introduced at MPACS. With QR code and UPI-based cashless transactions now in place, payments have become more transparent. This has ensured efficient and transparent distribution of fertilizers, helping the state move faster toward the goal of 'Prosperity Through Cooperation.'