Property dispute escalates, man shot dead, Delhi Police arrest two suspects

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested two suspects linked to a case where a man was shot dead over a property dispute in the early hours of Monday morning in Mangolpuri. Information about the incident was relayed to the Mangolpuri Police Station via a PCR call.



The victim, identified as Vinod, son of Hiralal and a resident of Mangolpuri, succumbed to his injuries sustained in the altercation. The arrested individuals were identified as Vivek, son of Suresh, and Umesh Devi, wife of Vijender, both residents of Mangolpuri.

According to police reports, the incident was reported around 8:42 AM near F Block Ramleela Park, resulting in critical injuries to Vinod, and minor injuries to his mother, Malti, and sister. Despite efforts to provide urgent medical care at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Vinod tragically passed away.

A team from the Delhi Police, under leadership of the SHO of Mangolpuri, arrested Vivek at the scene, where he was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of Umesh Devi, who also resided on the ground floor of the victim’s residence, implicating them in the violent altercation.

A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC and the Arms Act, with initial inquiries pointing towards a property dispute as the motive. The weapon used in the attack has been recovered, and forensic teams have conducted examinations at the site for additional evidence.