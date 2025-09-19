‘Propaganda theatres’: Cong slams PM’s film screening

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday alleged that the education ministry’s new idea of “nation building” is to use classrooms as “propaganda theatres” by forcing students to watch a film glorifying the prime minister’s childhood.

“Chalo Jeete Hain”, based on principles espoused by Swami Vivekananda and inspired by a childhood incident in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life, is being screened across lakhs of schools and several cinema halls for the “silent heroes” of society.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said, “The Education Ministry has a new idea of ‘nation building’ - classrooms as propaganda theatres. Students are being forced to watch a film glorifying the PM’s childhood under the pretext of ‘character & responsibility’.”

“BJP wants to replace textbooks with PR scripts. Maybe next subject: ‘How to rig democracy 101’ or ‘Mastering jumlas in 30 days’.

“What our children truly need is real education, skills for the 21st century, and genuine employment opportunities for the future, not state-sponsored hagiography of one man,” Venugopal said.

The film, which was released in 2018, is being screened between September 17 and October 2 in schools, where students will watch it along with “silent heroes” -- watchmen, cleaning staff, drivers, peons and others who contribute quietly to the smooth functioning of the daily life of society, an official statement said.

Modi turned 75 on Wednesday, and the start of the screening coincides with his birthday.

The film is being screened under the ‘Chalo Jeete Hain: Seva Ka Sanman’ initiative, which will also have ceremonies to honour the ‘silent heroes’ after students watch the film along with them. “You are requested to issue necessary directions to schools for screening of Chalo Jeete Hain, film for students between 16th September to 2nd October, 2025,” said the Ministry’s letter, which was dated September 11 and released publicly on September 17. mpost