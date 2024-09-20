Promises are meant to be broken is BJP’s mantra, claims Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the manifesto released by the BJP has stamped the failures of its own government.



He stated that the BJP, which could not fulfil its promises made in 2014 and 2019, has made fresh promises in 2024 to mislead the public but now its truth has been exposed in front of the public.

In a conversation with mediapersons, Hooda commented on all the 20 promises made by the BJP in its manifesto. He questioned BJP’s Laado Laxmi Yojana, saying the party only announced the scheme after 10 years because the Congress announced to give Rs 2,000 per month to women in its seven guarantees just a day before.“That is why the BJP has announced Rs 2,100 following Congress. The BJP had also announced to give Rs 9000 allowance to unemployed youth in 2014, but it vanished into thin air,” he said

Hooda said the BJP did not build a single IMT in 10 years, but is announcing plans to build 10 industrial cities in future. “This is a ridiculous announcement like the promise of a smart city because six IMTs were built in Haryana during the Congress government. The BJP did not develop a single industrial area in 10 years nor did it try to expand the already established IMTs,” he said.

He also raised questions on the Ayushman Yojana announced by BJP, saying it has put its own scheme on hold.

“Due to pending hospital bills of Rs 300 crore, treatment of patients was stopped. This government put the lives of thousands of patients at risk. How will a government which could not run the health scheme of Rs 5 lakh properly be able to run a scheme of treatment up to Rs 10 lakh in future,” he questioned.

Cornering the BJP, Hooda said the Congress has announced a scheme of free treatment up to Rs 25 lakh. “The Congress has already implemented this scheme in Rajasthan, which is running successfully,” he stated.

Hooda pointed out that the BJP had also made a false promise of giving MSP for all crops to the farmers.