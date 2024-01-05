Prominent Haryana leaders join Congress

CHANDIGARH: Prominent leaders of North Haryana, Nirmal Singh and Chitra Sarwara joined the Congress Party on Friday in the presence of General Secretary in-charge of Haryana Congress Deepak Babaria, leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, State Congress President Udai Bhan and MP Deepender Hooda.



On this occasion, the leaders said no one can stop the formation of Congress government in Haryana under the leadership of Hooda.

“Bhupinder Singh Hooda still rules the hearts of the people of Haryana,” the two leaders said.

Nirmal Singh, who was the national co-convenor of Aam Aadmi Party, and Chitra Sarwara, who was the state vice president, joined the Congress party along with 256 party officials and thousands of other supporters at the Congress headquarters in Delhi.