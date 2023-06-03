‘Projects worth Rs 2,267 cr will prove to be a boon for future’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar said that Gurugram water supply is an important project, which will provide uninterrupted better drinking water supply to Gurugram and Manesar as per the population size by the year 2050. Also, the Mewat feeder pipeline project has been prepared and both these projects will cost about Rs 2,267 crore.

The Chief Minister was presiding over a meeting with the officials of the Irrigation and Water Resources department regarding the remodelling of the Gurugram water supply here on Friday. During the meeting, a detailed discussion was also held regarding the concept of the Mewat feeder pipeline project with a presentation. Chief Executive Officer of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), P C Meena joined the meeting virtually.

The Chief Minister said that the Gurugram water supply project worth about Rs 1,517 crore has been prepared keeping in mind the population of Gurugram, Manesar and Bahadurgarh by the year 2050. “At that time these cities would require about 1504 cusecs of water. The Gurugram water supply project will start from Kakroi and end at Basai. About 69-kilometre-long water supply line, totally covered, will be laid; in which mild steel pipes will be used,” he added. The project will be completed by May 2026.