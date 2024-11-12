Project Akashteer to boost India’s air defence capabilities

New Delhi: In a significant milestone for India’s defence sector, the Indian Army has made substantial progress in the phased induction of ‘Project Akashteer’, an advanced air defence system aimed at modernising India’s defence framework.

The initiative is designed to create a responsive and resilient air defence network, prepared to meet emerging aerial threats with agility and precision.

Recently, Project Akashteer underwent rigorous real-time validation through simulated battlefield scenarios, demonstrating its ability to respond to high-stakes situations. Senior military officials who witnessed the validation commended the project team for their achievement, highlighting Akashteer as a major leap forward in strengthening India’s air defence capabilities.

Akashteer brings numerous strategic advantages, beginning with a fully automated and integrated air defence system that significantly enhances operational efficiency. A key feature is the “bottoms-up” fusion of air defence sensors from both the Army Air Defence (AAD) and the Indian Air Force (IAF), resulting in a unified air picture accessible to all operational units. This integration streamlines situational awareness and coordination, offering a real-time, comprehensive view of airspace activity down to the lowest operational levels.

Automation is another critical component, eliminating the manual processes that previously slowed responses to fast-moving threats.