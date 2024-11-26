Prohibitory orders out in Odisha’s Jajpur

jajpur: The Jajpur district administration has imposed prohibitory orders in Jajpur town following an alleged attack on Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo, an official said on Monday.

The prohibitory order was imposed under the Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in Jajpur police station area and Biraja Haat area in the municipal town after tension gripped the district following the attack on Sahoo on November 20 evening, the official said. The police administration on Sunday conducted a flag march in the district headquarters town. A number of senior officials have appealed for peace.