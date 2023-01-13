Progressive Punjab to be a mega event: Aman Arora

Chandigarh: In order to make Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led Punjab Government’s first Progressive Punjab Investors Summit a big success, Punjab Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Minister Aman Arora, on Thursday, reviewed the preparations being made for the mega event to be held in this February. He also directed the officials to ramp up the road infrastructure and special focus should be laid on the beautification of Mohali, the model city of Punjab.

Chairing a review meeting at PUDA Bhawan, SAS Nagar, the H&UD Minister directed the officials of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority to ensure that all the roads leading from the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport to the venue of the summit are repaired well in time. The summit will go a long way in ensuring holistic industrial development of the state and elaborate arrangements should be made to make this mega event a huge success.