Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit secures Rs 10K cr on Day 1

NEW DELHI: The Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2026 began on a strong note in Mohali on Friday, with investment commitments worth over Rs 10,000 crore on the opening day and major industry leaders announcing expansion plans in the state.

Addressing investors and industry leaders, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said the Punjab government would provide every facility needed for industries to compete with China, asserting that a business-friendly environment had already helped attract Rs 1.50 lakh crore in investments in four years. He highlighted how the CM Bhagwant Mann-led government has introduced a 45-day single-window clearance system and is building a business-friendly ecosystem focused on human capital, industrial growth and large-scale job creation for youth. Mann said the summit marked the beginning of a new phase of economic growth, employment and industrial expansion, as the state positions itself as a major investment destination with faster approvals, pro-industry policies and a focus on education, healthcare and skilled manpower.

Addressing the Summit, Mann stated: “In a major boost to the industrial development of the state, the Punjab government has roped in leading industries to invest. It is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that on the very first day of the summit the state has secured investments worth more than Rs 10,000 crore. Major industry leaders such as HMEL, Tata Steel, JSW, Trident Group, Hero Industries and several others have announced plans to expand and set up their ventures in the state.”

He continued: “Punjabis are known for their entrepreneurial abilities, innovation and problem solving spirit. You will rarely find a Punjabi begging because our people

believe in hard work and are doers.”