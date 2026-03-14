Progressive Punjab Investors Summit received overwhelming support: CM Mann

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday strongly criticised Union Home minister Amit Shah for failing to address Punjab’s key concerns during his visit to the state, stating that people had expected announcements on MSP, farm loan waiver and a special package but were left disappointed.

The Chief Minister said the BJP-led Centre has consistently discriminated against Punjab by withholding its rightful funds, ignoring farmers’ demands and failing to act on major drug seizures outside the state, while attempting to defame Punjab.

The Chief Minister asserted that despite such challenges, the Punjab government is taking decisive steps to curb drugs, strengthen the economy and attract investment, adding that the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit has received overwhelming support from industry leaders exploring new opportunities in the state.

Interacting with the media on Saturday on the sidelines of the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit, CM Mann stated that farmers and citizens of Punjab had hoped for concrete decisions addressing their concerns.

“We expected Amit Shah to speak about MSP, loan waiver or special package for Punjab, but he left after merely abusing Punjabis,” stated Mann. He added that people of Punjab were expecting big announcements such as a legal guarantee of MSP for crops, waiver of farm loans and other measures for farmers.

The CM also criticised the Centre for withholding Punjab’s rightful funds. “The Modi government has withheld Punjab’s RDF and GST funds, and has still not released ₹1,600 crore flood relief compensation,” stated CM Mann.

He said that despite tall claims made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding ₹1,600 crore in flood relief, Punjab had not received even ₹16 from that announcement. He added that during the devastating floods, leaders from the Centre only visited Punjab for what he termed “disaster tourism.”