Professionals, celebrities from various fields join BRS

Impressed by Telangana emerging as a progressive state under the leadership of BRS supremo and

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, leaders and activists of various parties in different states are joining the BRS

party on a large scale. The joinings are already influencing contemporary politics.

The joining of leaders from Maharashtra is going at a fast pace in tune with the announcement of BRS chief KCR that the party will expand in every village.

Professionals and celebrities from various fields along with many politicians joined the BRS party in the presence of KCR at Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The CM also offered them pink scarves.

Among those who joined are Nashik Civil Surgeon Laxman Sabale, Orthopedic Doctor Bilal Shaikh, Advocate NK Mahajan, Christian Tribal Community State

President Sandeep Devre, Amit Vijay Prakash, Devni Corporator Suryavanshi of Lathur, Nitin Tayade of Bhusawal, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanganthan State

Executive member Somnath Borade, among others.