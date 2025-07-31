Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh sworn in as 19th Governor of Haryana

Chandigarh: Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh today sworn in as the 19th Governor of Haryana.

The oath of office was administered by the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Sheel Nagu, during a simple yet dignified ceremony held at the Haryana Raj Bhavan, Chandigarh.

Prof. Ghosh, a distinguished academician and experienced political leader, served as the Head of the Department of Political Science at a reputed college in Kolkata for nearly four decades. He has actively contributed to academic research and political discourse, having worked on UGC and ICSSR projects and authored several articles in prominent publications.

Punjab Governor Sh Gulab Chand Kataria and Haryana Chief Minister Sh Nayab Singh Saini graced the swearing-in ceremony. Also present on the occasion were the Governor's wife, Mrs. Mitra Ghosh, Chief Minister's wife, Mrs. Suman Saini and members of the Governor’s family.

Speaker of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, Sh Harvinder Kalyan, Cabinet Ministers Sh Krishan Lal Panwar, Sh Mahipal Dhanda, Dr. Arvind Sharma, Sh Shyam Singh Rana, Sh Ranbir Gangwa, Sh Krishna Kumar Bedi and Smt. Shruti Chaudhary, Ministers of State Sh Rajesh Nagar and Sh Gaurav Gautam, Chief Secretary Sh Anurag Rastogi, Secretary to Governor Sh Atul Dwivedi, a number of MLAs, Vice Chancellors of Universities and senior officials were also present at the ceremony.

Following the ceremony, Governor Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh personally greeted the dignitaries and accepted their felicitations. On this occasion, a Special Contingent of the Haryana Armed Police presented a Guard of Honour to the Governor.