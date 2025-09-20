Procurement of paddy to begin from September 22, says CM Saini

Chandigarh: Taking a significant decision in the interest of rice millers, Haryana government has extended the delivery period of rice and bonus period from March 15 to June 30. This decision will directly benefit nearly 1,000 mills in the state. Along with the bonus, these millers will also receive relief of about Rs 50 crore in holding charges. Addressing a press conference here today, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini stated that the Haryana Rice Millers Association had apprised the state government that the Food Corporation of India started taking delivery of rice almost 45 days late, due to which millers were unable to complete their work within the stipulated period.

Considering the demand of the Association as justified, the state government has extended the bonus eligibility period from March 15 to June 30. Additionally, the rice delivery period for millers has also been rescheduled to June 30. With this decision, all rice millers will receive not only the bonus but also the benefit of waiver in holding charges. The Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to safeguarding the interests of farmers. In this direction, instead of October 1, the government procurement of paddy in the state will now begin from September 22.