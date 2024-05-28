Procedure to bring Prajwal back will start if he doesn’t turn up on May 31: K’taka Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday indicated that the next procedure to bring back Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually abusing several women, from abroad will commence if he does not turn up on May 31.



His statement comes a day after Prajwal released a video statement that he will appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and cooperate with the inquiry.

“We have taken all efforts within the country to bring Prajwal back. We have written to the central government, we have obtained a warrant against him, which we have informed the Ministry of Home and External Affairs. Also, a Blue Corner Notice has been issued. In the meantime, he released a video message about his return,” Parameshwara told reporters.

Prajwal’s decision to come back is appropriate as no one can escape from the clutches of law, he said. “It is said that his membership will expire if he loses the election, and his diplomatic passport will also be impounded. Considering all this he might have decided to come back.”

Once Prajwal returns, the legal process would begin, he said, “I don’t know what prompted him to release that video... We will see what happens on May 31. If he doesn’t turn up, the next procedure will start.” To a question, would Prajwal be arrested at the immigration centre when he lands here, Parameshwara said, SIT will decide it.

Asked about Prajwal’s allegation that Congress conspired against him, the Home Minister said, “Let’s see all those things. SIT will consider all those things.”

Prajwal (33), the grandson of JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda and the NDA candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha segment, is facing charges of sexually abusing women.

He reportedly left for Germany on April 27, a day after Hassan went to polls, and is still at large. A ‘Blue Corner Notice’ seeking information on his whereabouts has already been issued by Interpol, following a request by the SIT via the CBI.