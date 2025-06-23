Probe reveals alarming irregularities: 42% of Mahakumbh roads fail quality test in Prayagraj

Prayagraj: In a major setback to the much-publicized infrastructure drive ahead of Mahakumbh 2025, a high-level probe has found that 42 percent of the roads constructed using the Mahakumbh budget have failed quality tests. The revelations have sparked serious concerns about corruption, poor oversight, and substandard execution of public works, despite massive financial allocations.

The roads under scrutiny—103 in total—were constructed by various departments including the Public Works Department (PWD), Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), and the Municipal Corporation, with a cumulative estimated cost of nearly Rs 1,000 crore. These projects were meant to enhance civic infrastructure and ease the flow of pilgrims and tourists during the grand religious event expected to draw millions.

However, even before the Kumbh preparations peak, these roads have already started developing potholes, cracks, and surface failures. The problem was first flagged by complaints from residents and local monitoring bodies, prompting Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant to order a comprehensive audit in April.

Following these complaints, Commissioner Pant constituted 20 teams of senior officials to inspect the roads. The teams were later supplemented by two Additional Commissioners and magistrates under the leadership of Chief Development Officers (CDOs). The teams were given extended time after initial delays in submitting findings. Now, the final report is nearly complete—and the findings are damning.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, nearly 42 percent of the roads audited were found to be structurally below standard. The worst-hit areas include Naini, Jhunsi, Phaphamau, and other surrounding regions, where freshly constructed roads have already begun to show visible damage. Several city roads also failed the quality check.

“The roads were supposed to be of durable quality given the volume of expected footfall during the Mahakumbh. Unfortunately, many have failed the most basic quality tests,” a senior official involved in the audit told this reporter on condition of anonymity.